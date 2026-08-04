Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Names Jeff Walter President

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley has named Jeff Walter president for the 2026–2027 Rotary year as the club celebrates its 80th anniversary of serving the Sonoma Valley community.

Walter joined the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley in 2023 after more than five years as a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa West. He previously served as chair of the Sonoma Valley club’s Governance Committee.

A municipal attorney with Colantuono Highsmith & Whatley, Walter has represented cities, counties, special districts and other public agencies in California, including serving as Sonoma’s city attorney for 13 years. He has also served as chair of the Sonoma County Planning Commission, president of the Sonoma County Bar Association, and on the boards of several local nonprofit organizations, including the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance and the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation.

“I am honored to lead the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley as we celebrate our 80th anniversary,” Walter said. “For eight decades, our club has been making a meaningful difference through the dedication of members who believe in Service Above Self. I look forward to building on that legacy.”

Walter said the club will continue to focus on addressing food insecurity, supporting local nonprofit organizations through grants, investing in youth and education, and protecting the environment through projects that improve local waterways and reduce plastic pollution.

Last year, the club awarded more than $125,000 in community grants to 33 nonprofit organizations serving Sonoma Valley. Those grants are funded primarily through the club’s annual Luck o’ the Irish raffle and dinner, which will return in March 2027. In addition to raising funds, club members volunteered on numerous hands-on service projects, including grilling hamburgers and hot dogs at Sonoma’s Memorial Day Celebration, collecting fresh produce for local food banks, gleaning fruit at Jack London State Historic Park, and helping maintain the Sonoma City hike and bike trail.

Internationally, the club recently completed a project to provide internet connectivity for a girls’ school in Peru. During the coming year, the club will pursue a Rotary Foundation Global Grant to support the Simama Project in Nanyuki, Kenya, helping provide clean water, solar power, and expanded educational opportunities for children.

“Rotarians are people of action,” Walter said. “As we celebrate our club’s 80th anniversary, we’ll continue building on that legacy by serving our neighbors, supporting our community, and making a difference around the world.”

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets Wednesdays at noon at the Sonoma Golf Club. Visitors are welcome. For more information or to attend a meeting, contact John Coulston at [email protected].