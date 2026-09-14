Free Lecture on History-Making Sonoma Events September 22

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society is hosting a free public event revealing some of Sonoma’s little-known but history-shaping events during one of the Society’s “Conversations with Historians” lecture. The lecture will feature the second part of Dr. Peter Meyerhof’s, “The Legacy of 1776.” It will be presented on Thursday, September 22, at 6:30 p.m. in room 110 at the Sonoma Community Center.

To commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the United States, Peter will reveal many little known links between people and events in Sonoma that greatly influenced the California Constitution, which led directly to California Statehood in 1850.

There will be a reception at 6 p.m. before the presentation. The Sonoma Community Center is located at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma.