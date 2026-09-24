Vintage Festival 5k Fun Run Saturday 7:45 a.m.

Kick off Vintage Festival Saturday with the 5K Fun Run or the new Vintage Vines 1 Mile Race. Run or walk a course through scenic vineyards, tree-lined roads and downtown Sonoma while enjoying the beauty of harvest season.

Both events begin at 8:00 a.m., with bib pickup beginning at 6:30 a.m. A new costume contest will take place at 7:45 a.m., with prizes for the best individual and group costumes. Participants receive a finisher’s medal, and both races are untimed. Registration is required.

Learn more and register on the festival website.