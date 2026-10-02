Sonoma Valley Democratic Club Supports Tri Park Mobilehome Ordinance Proposal

The following letter was sent to the Sonoma City Council

Honorable Mayor and City Councilmembers:

The Sonoma Valley Democratic Club members voted unanimously to support the Tri Park Ordinance Proposal for the three city parks at our August 2026 General Meeting. This endorsement resulted from a revealing presentation by Ann Colichidas and Lin Marie deVincent of the Tri Park Committee.

Because Sonoma’s three mobilehome parks provide much-needed affordable housing for key populations in our city – especially seniors and working families, and, because this priority falls within the City’s responsibility, the decisions you make can profoundly affect the lives and housing security of these vulnerable homeowners.

Specifically, it was clarified that the Tri-Park Proposal places strict limitations for allowing stand-alone park closure without a redevelopment plan. Without this key provision, a robust public review process can be ignored. This is critically important because manufactured homes cannot realistically be relocated nor can comparable affordable housing be found.

We recognize the complexity of this project to update the City’s Closure & Conversion Ordinance. We also identify it as an important opportunity to provide the full protections, compensation and relocation assistance allowed by law.

That is why the Sonoma Valley Democratic Club respectfully and strongly urges you to act to protect this crucial housing and our valued community members by supporting the key provisions contained in the Tri-Park Ordinance.

Sincerely,

Beth Hadley, President, Sonoma Valley Democrats