Sonoma Valley Fire District Open House October 18

Meet Your Local Firefighters!
Join the Sonoma Valley Fire District for a free, family-friendly Open House on Sunday, October 18, from 10 AM–1 PM at Station #31, 630 2nd Street West, Sonoma
- Explore the fire station, learn about fire safety and enjoy a full morning of activities, including:
- Live firefighting demonstrations
- Kids’ obstacle course and jump house
- Face painting and crafts
- Fire museum tours
- Koda the therapy dog
- Interactive booths with local agencies and community organizations
There will also be food, antique fire engine rides, merchandise and raffle opportunities.
Bring the whole family and come meet the people who help keep Sonoma Valley safe!
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