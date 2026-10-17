Music in Place Presents The Disney Songs of Alan Menken October 24

Music in Place invites audiences to enjoy the talented performers bringing the beloved music of Alan Menken to life in A Whole New World – The Disney Songs of Alan Menken on Saturday, October 24, 3:30 PM at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art .

This special InPlace Cabaret production celebrates the Disney songs that have become part of the soundtrack of generations. A magical musical experience for the whole family featuring songs from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin + more!

At the heart of the production is a talented ensemble of Bay Area performers and musicians:

Brett Strader, Musical Director. Brett is a composer, orchestrator, conductor, music director, and pianist whose career bridges the worlds of symphony orchestras, musical theatre, opera, and cabaret. As Musical Director, Brett leads the production’s musical vision and brings together the rich arrangements and performances that celebrate Menken’s remarkable body of work.

Rodney Jackson – Rodney, a fan favorite, made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and has appeared in acclaimed productions including Ain’t Too Proud and Toni Stone. A versatile performer and arts leader, Rodney brings his extensive stage experience to this celebration of Menken’s music.

Heidi Evelyn – Heidi is the leading expert on vintage vocal jazz in the Bay Area. With sincerity and love for the music, she showcases her deep knowledge of authentic early jazz stylings in every performance. A passionate bandleader, she leads several different bands, and she sings in various styles ranging from ragtime and early blues to New Orleans traditional jazz and vintage swing dance music. She brings a unique sound to the stage, sharing the joy of vintage music with her audiences.

Noah Evans – Noah is a Bakersﬁeld-born actor who has been performing in the Bay Area for nearly a decade. His recent credits include Albert Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie!, Dick Deadeye in H.M.S. Pinafore, and The Jester in The Bracebridge Dinner.

Brittany Law – Brittany is a singer, graphic designer, and voiceover artist. She was recently seen onstage as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady at Cinnabar Theater, and previously appeared as Maria in The Sound of Music and Jerusha in Daddy Long Legs.

A Whole New World – The Disney Songs of Alan Menken invites kids, parents, grandparents, family, friends, and everyone still young at heart to rediscover the music they’ve grown to love and share it with a new generation. Featuring fresh arrangements and memorable performances, this special Sonoma CRU presentation celebrates Alan Menken’s timeless music with heart, humor, and a little bit of magic.

A Whole New World – The Disney Songs of Alan Menken

Saturday, October 24, 2026

3:30 PM Sonoma Valley Museum of Art 551 Broadway, Sonoma, CA

Tickets: $45 General Admission | $75 VIP | $25 Ages 6–17 | Free for ages 5 and under Tickets and information: https://musicinplace.org/sonoma-cru/

A Whole New World – The Disney Songs of Alan Menken is presented by Music in Place in partnership with the KHR McNeely Family Foundation, The Dawn Redwoods Trust, Vickie Soulier, Christine & Jim Bohar, Leta Davis and John Gurney.