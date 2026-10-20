Glen Ellen Fair Hits 35

By David Bolling

There are long parades that last for hours and cover miles – think the Pasadena Rose Parade, now 138 years old, with 45 flowering floats and covering 5.5 (sometimes interminable) miles, for 2.5 hours. Or the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (celebrating its 100th year on November 26), which covers 2.5 miles, lasts 3.5 hours and this year will feature 100 floating, inflatable objects.

Then there is the annual Glen Ellen Village Fair parade, which can be measured in meters and minutes, covering, by various estimates, 400 to 600 meters, lasting somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes (depending on where you mark the finish line and what you consider a “finish.” Some observers suggest it simply melts toward the end).

But this year’s Village Fair & Parade marked a 35-year tradition and celebrated the uncertain concept of aliens among us, a theme that could reflect a playful jab at the policies of Donald Trump and his personal Himmler, Stephen Miller. Whatever the politico-cultural roots of the theme, the parade was awash with little green inflatable, translucent beings with the big, bug eyes we all know are inherent in the aliens hiding among us.

And of course, in addition to the little green beings, there was the usual proliferation of canine creatures, all remarkably well-behaved, and many of them veterans of Glen Ellen’s annual little big parade. (Photos by David Bolling)