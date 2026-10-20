For the first time, this event is Open to the Public. Please join the Impact 100 team at the Sebastiani Theatre from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, to hear from all the Impact 100 Nonprofit Grant Recipients from this year’s community funding cycle. You’ll be amazed by all the good work that’s being done in the Valley. There will be a reception to follow with wine and small bites.
Impact 100 Invites the Community to Celebrate the Good Work Taking Place in the Valley
More from NewsMore posts in News »
Be First to Comment