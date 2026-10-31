Lighting of the Plaza November 21, 5p.m.

It’s the brightest evening in Sonoma Wine Country as we celebrate the Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza 2026 with food, wine, beer, music and thousands of bright lights.

Local performers, food vendors, and making sure that the holiday tree is lit with the power and energy of the community.

Performances by local artists and VERY SPECIAL guest stars.Join us for live music, cider, cookies and food trucks!

Come down for some holiday cheer and then enjoy dinner around the Plaza while kicking off your holiday shopping, or just check in with friends and family.