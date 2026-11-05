Women’s Racing Series At Sonoma Raceway

F4 championship weekend, 16-year-old in lead

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

The final race weekend of the Formula Pro USA Women’s Racing Series will be held this weekend, Nov. 6 through 8, at Sonoma Raceway with 16-year-old F4 driver, Ana Palestro, leading the championship standings.

Palestro, who’s from Bellevue, Washington and currently drives with Kiwi Motorsport, enters the finale with 10 consecutive podium finishes and five victories, putting her in position to cap off an outstanding year with a championship title.

In her second F4 season, Palestro – who recently won both races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – is challenged with balancing high school, training, travel and the demands of competitive racing while navigating a sport where women remain under-represented.

The Formula Pro USA, F4 Western Championship event, will be held at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Palestro, who off the track also plays electric bass guitar and piano, will compete in races 11 and 12 of round 6.

The Women’s Racing Series, governed by Formula Pro USA, is a new racing class conducted within the established FPUSA-4 series, designed to highlight, support and elevate female racers. The cars are all identical Formula-4 open-wheel racers weighing a minimum of 1,445 pounds, with identical four-cylinder engines making 160 horsepower.