STEAM Event on Emergency Aviation November 12

Public Event at MacArthur Park Charter School

The community is invited to an afternoon of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math exploration on Thursday, November 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at MacArthur Park Charter School (MPCS). Co-organized by MPCS and noun, a STEAM discovery network, the event will bring students, families, educators and community members together to explore how emerging technologies connect with real-world challenges, local emergency services and future careers.

The centerpiece of the afternoon will be a full-scale mock-up of Jump Aero’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) emergency response aircraft, on display from 3 to 5 p.m. Jump Aero is developing the aircraft to help trained emergency responders reach people experiencing life-threatening emergencies more quickly.

From 4 to 4:20 p.m., students will participate in an interview session with Jump Aero founder and CEO Carl Dietrich, exploring the technology behind the aircraft, the problem it is designed to solve and the careers involved in bringing a new aircraft to life. Hands-on STEAM Challenge Tables will be available from 3 to 5 p.m., encouraging students and families to experiment, solve problems and discover together.

This event is offered to the community at large as an opportunity for young people to connect with STEAM innovation: they can see it up close, ask questions and meet the people helping shape its future.

MacArthur Park Charter School is located at 343 East MacArthur Street, the site of the former Prestwood School.