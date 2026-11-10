Third Street West Bike Boulevard Community Meeting November 17

The City of Sonoma Public Works Department will host a community meeting to present the updated design for the Third Street West Bike Boulevard, part of the Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project (CIP T-6).

Public Works and the project team will walk through the revised plans, explain changes to the design and answer questions about the project.

The updated design removes the previously proposed traffic circle and includes additional traffic-calming and intersection improvements, including additional speed cushions, a new four-way stop at Andrieux Street, and flexible traffic posts (bollards) at painted curb extensions at several intersections along the corridor. The updated plans are included with the November 2 Traffic Safety Committee agenda materials.

Residents in and around the Third Street West project area will also receive direct notification of the meeting through mailed notices and door tags.

Learn More

For project information, plans and updates, visit the Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Improvements (CIP T-6) project webpage.