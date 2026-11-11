Californians in Delegation Taking Genocide Claims to ICC

Gaza Genocide Evidence Submitted to Court in The Hague

On Wednesday, November 11, a delegation of U.S. taxpayers and international human rights attorneys arrived at the International Criminal Court in The Hague to hand-deliver evidence to the Office of the Prosecutor calling for arrest warrants against President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior U.S. officials, for aiding and abetting Israel in the commission of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The submission draws on evidence gathered for nearly a year by individuals and organizations now >working with the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide, and follows a recent federal court decision protecting TAAG’s First Amendment right to share evidence with the ICC.

The evidence includes sworn affidavits from doctors who worked in Gaza, firsthand eyewitness accounts, whistleblower testimony, videos and extensive documentation concerning U.S. political, military, diplomatic and financial support for Israel.

A press conference was held Wednesday morning with taxpayers and international human rights attorneys concerning the submission of evidence to the ICC, calling for criminal accountability for senior U.S. officials.

Speakers included Susan Abulhawa, Palestinian-American novelist and human rights advocate; Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, trauma surgeon who has twice served in Gaza, is a member of TAAG, and an expert witness; David McIntosh, former Gaza Humanitarian Foundation manager, member of TAAG and expert witness; Lamis Deek, Director of Legal and Diplomatic Affairs for the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation Law Commission; Nida Liftawiya, Palestinian community organizer in California, and founding member of Taxpayers Against Genocide.

TAAG was created to bring together U.S. taxpayers who are seeking the accountability of U.S. officials for allegedly aiding and abetting the genocide in Gaza. TAAG maintains that U.S. political, financial, diplomatic and military support has helped enable the ongoing genocide.

TAAG claims Israeli officials have already described their dependence on U.S. aid. In September 2024, a senior Israeli Air Force official told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Israel would have struggled to sustain the war for more than a few months without U.S. weapons. And in October 2024, former Mossad intelligence director, Zohar Palti, told The Washington Post, “Without the U.S. weapons, Israel cannot fight.”