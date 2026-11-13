Help Name the 2027 Sonoma County Fair!

Calling All Creative Minds!

Every community has its heroes, and in 2027, we’re celebrating ours!

The 2027 Sonoma County Fair is gearing up for a SUPER celebration honoring the everyday heroes who make our community extraordinary!

From firefighters and first responders to teachers, healthcare workers, volunteers, neighbors, and unsung heroes, we’re shining a spotlight on the people who make a difference every day.

Now we need a SUPER slogan to bring it all together, and that’s where YOU come in!

How to Enter the Naming Contest:

Put on your creative cape and submit your best slogan idea for the 2027 Sonoma County Fair!

We’re looking for something short, catchy, fun, and easy to remember—just like our past Fair favorites: “Hot Dogs and Cool Cats,” “Jurassic Jubilee,” “Pets & Posies, and Festivals, Fiesta and Fun.”

Think superheroes, community pride, everyday acts of kindness, and the extraordinary people who make Sonoma County shine!

If your slogan is chosen, you’ll win:

A Family Fair Pass (5 admissions and parking included!)

A special Fair-themed gift basket valued at $100

Important Details:

The contest closes on November 16, 2026 at midnight.

The winning slogan will be announced by January 1, 2027.

If more than one person submits the same winning slogan, a drawing will be held to determine the winner.

No more than 5 submissions per person, each slogan can be entered all at once or individually

Submit Your Entry: CLICK HERE

You don’t need a cape to be a hero, just a little creativity!

Help us make the 2027 Sonoma County Fair a SUPER celebration of community, courage, kindness, and the heroes among us.

Get inspired, get creative, and let your superpowers shine!

Sincerely,

The Sonoma County Fair Team