Jones Defeats Thompson 52.5 Percent to 47.5

Long-time Congressman Mike Thompson has been defeated by Eric Jones in California’s 4th Congressional district election. Using his own money, Jones vastly outspent Thompson, and succeeded in regions of the district added during the redistricting effort of the legislature.

Commenting on the elections, Thompson released a statement that in part said, “I’m proud of my service. While these results are neither what my team and I worked for nor hoped for, I’m grateful to the hundreds of local elected officials and community leaders who supported our campaign and every volunteer who put up a sign, collected petition signatures, made phone calls, knocked on doors, and talked to their neighbors. And I’m especially grateful to my wife, Jan, our family, and my incredible staff.”