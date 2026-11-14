Lighted Tractor Parade 2026

It’s time to celebrate the season and raise a glass of Sonoma Valley wine!

The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, in partnership with the City of Sonoma, is excited to host the 2026 Annual Sonoma Lighted Tractor Parade.

As the sun sets, gather for an enchanting Lighted Tractor Parade. This beloved tradition in Sonoma Valley will fill your heart with warmth and holiday spirit.

Watch as decorated tractors adorned with sparkling lights spread joy and holiday cheer around the Sonoma Plaza. Enjoy the festive atmosphere, engage with the community, and create unforgettable holiday memories.