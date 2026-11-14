Sonoma Plaza Beautification Project Underway Through City and Garden Club Partnership

Landscape improvements are underway in Sonoma Plaza as the City of Sonoma and the Valley of the Moon Garden Club (VOMGC) partner to enhance three areas of this historic public space.

Work began this week with the planting of new roses in the garden beds in front of City Hall. Additional improvements are planned for the Heritage Rose Garden and the grounds of the historic Carnegie Library.

Generously funded by the KHR McNeely Family Foundation, the Sonoma Plaza Beautification Project will refresh existing landscaping, improve irrigation efficiency, and support the long-term health and beauty of these treasured public spaces.

The Sonoma City Council approved the project on October 7, 2026, authorizing a construction agreement with Vista Landscape. The project is being funded through the Garden Club, without a direct City capital appropriation.

Planned Landscape Improvements

The project includes improvements at three locations within Sonoma Plaza:

City Hall Horseshoe Foundation Beds

New rose plantings will refresh the garden beds in front of City Hall, replacing struggling plants. Soil improvements and upgraded drip irrigation will support healthy growth and water efficiency.

Heritage Rose Garden

Improvements will include new steel edging to separate landscaped areas from the surrounding lawn, along with irrigation upgrades and other landscape enhancements. Garden Club volunteers will continue to provide stewardship and maintenance support.

Historic Carnegie Library Grounds

Designated landscape areas surrounding the historic Carnegie Library will be replanted with hardy shrubs, ornamental grasses, perennials, and native plant species. Healthy existing plants will be preserved where appropriate.

All three areas will receive soil and irrigation improvements designed to support sustainable landscaping practices and long-term maintenance while respecting the Plaza’s historic character.

A Community Partnership

The project was designed by Laura Bassett of From the Ground Up, a VOMGC Board Member and volunteer, working with the Garden Club’s Beautification Committee, led by Erick Larson, Teddy Pender, Brian Rowlands, and Adrienne Love.

The City and Garden Club have worked together to advance the project, with Vista Landscape serving as the installation contractor. The City will oversee construction and coordinate ongoing maintenance, with continued volunteer support from the Garden Club.

The partnership builds on VOMGC’s longstanding commitment to beautification and community stewardship throughout Sonoma Valley. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2026, the volunteer-run organization supports educational programs, public gardens, and other initiatives that help care for Sonoma’s shared green spaces.

Construction and Next Steps

Work began in mid-November, with completion targeted by the end of the month, weather and plant availability permitting.

Following completion, the City and Garden Club hope to host a dedication ceremony to celebrate the improvements. Details will be announced once plans are finalized.

The Garden Club also plans to celebrate the project during its annual Garden Party on May 13, 2027, at the Heritage Rose Garden.

The Sonoma Plaza Beautification Project highlights the important role community organizations, private donors, volunteers, and local government play in preserving and enhancing Sonoma’s public spaces for residents and visitors alike.

Learn More

To learn more about the Valley of the Moon Garden Club, its programs, and volunteer opportunities, visit the Garden Club’s website.