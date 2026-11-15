Unsettled Weather for the Week Ahead

Unsettled weather will continue across the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast through the week, with multiple rounds of rain and coastal hazards on the way.

Here is what to expect day-by-day:

• Sunday (Moderate Risk): High surf and rain moving southward across the region.

• Monday (Moderate Risk): High surf and lingering rain showers in the wake of the frontal passage.

• Tuesday (None/Low Risk): Lingering rain showers early, followed by a brief break before the next round of rain moves in from the north by Tuesday night.

• Wednesday (High Risk): A stronger system is forecast to bring widespread rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and high surf to the region.

• Thursday (Moderate Risk): High surf, strong winds, thunderstorms, and rain showers linger across the area.

Stay weather-aware, use caution near the coast, and check weather.gov/bayarea for the latest forecast updates and advisories!