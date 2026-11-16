Planning Commission to Review 120-Unit Housing Application on Broadway

As 120 unit housing development at 20540 Broadway will be reviewed at the next Planning Commission meeting on Thursday November 19. The project came before the commission previously during a study session. Comprised of multiple three story buildings, the units themselves are all under 850 feet in size.

The project proposed 120 units (6 very-low income units, 5% for density bonus) within 10 three-story apartment buildings and one clubhouse building. All units within the proposed development were designed to be under the 850 square foot (sq ft) threshold to utilize the exemption of the City’s inclusionary housing requirements.

In May of 2025, the City received a Uniform Application for a 120-unit multifamily Housing Development Project with a State Density Bonus component, providing a 5% affordability component at the very low-income category level, designed very similar to the project described during the Study Session.

The property is located within the City’s Sphere of Influence but outside of the City’s current city limit boundary. This will require an annexation of the property.

The full agenda item report can be reviewed HERE