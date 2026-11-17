Statement Regarding Immigration Enforcement Activity in the Valley By Superintendent Sutter

Dear SVUSD Community,

We have confirmed immigration enforcement activity in the area near Verano Avenue and Arnold Drive on the morning of Tuesday, November 17th. We want to reassure you that all students are safe inside our school buildings, our campus remains secure, and no immigration enforcement agents are on campus.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We will continue to follow our established safety protocols and maintain our regular, secure dismissal procedures.

In accordance with California law, our schools will not allow immigration enforcement agents to enter nonpublic areas of our campuses without a judicial warrant. Schools are prohibited from sharing personal information about students or their family. We remain committed to protecting the privacy, rights, and well-being of all students.

Our staff will continue maintaining normal school routines to provide students with a sense of safety and stability. We encourage families to rely on verified information and avoid sharing unconfirmed reports or rumors.

Families needing additional support may contact their school office for assistance accessing counseling services or community resources. For immigration-related assistance or legal referrals, please call the North Bay Rapid Response Hotline at 707-800-4544.

How Families Can Help

Stay informed by reading updates from trusted and official sources.

Keep your child’s emergency contact information up to date at their school.

If needed, consider completing a Caregiver Affidavit to ensure continuity of care.

We recognize that this activity may create fear and uncertainty for some of our families. Please know that our schools remain safe, welcoming, and supportive places for every student, regardless of immigration status. We remain committed to ensuring that all children feel safe, valued, and supported.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.

Dr. Jason Sutter Ed.D.

Superintendent, Sonoma Valley Unified School District