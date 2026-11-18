ICE IN Sonoma: Fear Ripples Through Valley, Sutter Offers Advice

By David Bolling

Multiple sightings in the Springs area of Sonoma confirmed that officers from ICE – driving unmarked black SUV Chevrolets, wearing masks and tactical vests – conducted immigration sweeps on Sonoma Valley streets, arresting somewhere between four and eight undocumented residents.

According to the niece of one ICE arrestee, her uncle has been a Sonoma Valley resident for 30 years. There was no information available about where he had been taken.

Most of the ICE sweep through the Valley occurred along the Arnold Drive corridor, where some residents took photos of the unmarked SUVs and ICE agents standing beside them.

Helping to assuage some citizen fears, was a statement released by SVUSD Superintendent Jason Sutter, who wrote in a public memo to the community, “We have confirmed immigration enforcement activity in the area near Verano Avenue and Arnold Drive on the morning of Tuesday, November 17. We want to reassure you that all students are safe inside our school buildings, our campus remains secure, and no immigration enforcement agents are on campus.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority,” Sutter wrote. “We will continue to follow our established safety protocols and maintain our regular, secure dismissal procedures.”

Sutter further explained that, “In accordance with California law, our schools will not allow immigration enforcement agents to enter nonpublic areas of our campuses without a judicial warrant. Schools are prohibited from sharing personal information about students or their family. We remain committed to protecting the privacy, rights, and well-being of all students.

“Our staff,” he wrote, “will continue maintaining normal school routines to provide students with a sense of safety and stability. We encourage families to rely on verified information and avoid sharing unconfirmed reports or rumors.”

That advice aside, rumors swept up and down the Valley for hours, as some businesses dependent on Latino labor, closed their doors, or closely monitored outside traffic. A popular market in Glen Ellen locked its front door and only allowed carefully-vetted customers to enter.

The local immigrant tension may have been heightened by a radically aggressive text sent under the name of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, declaring that Democrats were all communists who hate America and want to destroy it, requiring extended vigil by MAGA republicans to combat “liberal-leftist- communist” takeover in the wake of the overwhelmingly pro Democratic Mid-Term election.

Sutter’s message further explained, “Families needing additional support may contact their school office for assistance accessing counseling services or community resources. For immigration-related assistance or legal referrals, please call the North Bay Rapid Response Hotline at 707-800-4544.

How Families Can Help

Stay informed by reading updates from trusted and official sources.

Keep your child’s emergency contact information up to date at their school.

If needed, consider completing a Caregiver Affidavit to ensure continuity of care.

We recognize that this activity may create fear and uncertainty for some of our families. Please know that our schools remain safe, welcoming, and supportive places for every student, regardless of immigration status. We remain committed to ensuring that all children feel safe, valued, and supported.”