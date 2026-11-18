There is the possibility of local flooding during the next couple of days. The photo is of Fryer Creek on Wednesday, November 18 at 9:30a.m. If flooding occurs:
- Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!
- Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.
- Determine how best to protect yourself based on the type of flooding.
- Evacuate if told to do so.
- Move to higher ground or a higher floor.
- Stay where you are.
- Make sure you are signed up for SoCoAlert in case there is an evacuation issued for your area, https://socoemergency.org/get-ready/sign-up/.
- Never, ever touch a downed power line or go near one. Power lines are not insulated like power cords. Always assume the power line is live.
- Don’t touch anything or anyone in contact with a downed power line.
- Keep children and pets away from a downed power line.
- Don’t drive over a downed power line.
- Call your Local Fire Agency or 911 if immediate danger
- PGE: 1-800-743-5000
For the most current and up to date information, please visit socoemergency.org.
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