Sonoma’s Creeks Are Filling Up Fast

There is the possibility of local flooding during the next couple of days. The photo is of Fryer Creek on Wednesday, November 18 at 9:30a.m. If flooding occurs:

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Determine how best to protect yourself based on the type of flooding. Evacuate if told to do so. Move to higher ground or a higher floor. Stay where you are.

Make sure you are signed up for SoCoAlert in case there is an evacuation issued for your area, https://socoemergency.org/get-ready/sign-up/.

Never, ever touch a downed power line or go near one. Power lines are not insulated like power cords. Always assume the power line is live. Don’t touch anything or anyone in contact with a downed power line. Keep children and pets away from a downed power line. Don’t drive over a downed power line. Call your Local Fire Agency or 911 if immediate danger PGE: 1-800-743-5000



For the most current and up to date information, please visit socoemergency.org.