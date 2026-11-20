Interfaith Thanksgiving Service November 25: All Invited To Annual Event

The Sonoma Valley Interfaith Group invites residents and visitors to its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, “Give Thanks in 2026,” on Wednesday, November 25, at 6:30 p.m. The service will take place in the shared sanctuary of First Congregational Church and Congregation Shir Shalom at 252 West Spain Street in Sonoma and will also be available on Zoom.

Members of the Sonoma Valley Interfaith Group and other community leaders will share readings, songs, blessings and messages of gratitude. Families, friends, neighbors and visitors are welcome to take part in this annual community gathering.