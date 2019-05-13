Meet Sonoma’s honored young artist

Posted on May 13, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

This year’s Student Creative Arts Award winner is Adie Valavanis, honored by the Sonoma Cultural and Fine Arts Commission for her outstanding achievement in animation, character design, and puppet fabrication.

Adie, 19, attends the College for Creative Studies in Michigan. “I’ve made sure to never lose my sense of self in my art,” she wrote. “That ‘self’ makes up my interests, my experiences, and in general things that make me happy; I hope that if I have fun making my art, other people will have fun looking at it,”

The annual award is for Sonoma Valley residents ages 16-21 who are studying visual, literary or performing arts. This year the Commission received entries from students attending Sonoma Valley High School, Sonoma Academy, San Domenico High School, and the College for Creative Studies.

Areas of interest included music, film production, animation, character design, puppet fabrication, interior and graphic design, and visual arts. Applicants submitted a portfolio and essay, and met with the Commission for interviews and performance.

Due to the number of outstanding submissions, the Commission also awarded an Award of Merit to George Stewart for his outstanding achievement in film production; and an Award of Merit to Eden Llodra for outstanding achievement in the area of music.

The Commission will present Valavanis with a certificate of recognition and a check for $2,000 at an upcoming City Council meeting.

All of the students who submitted entries are congratulated on their creativity and talent.

