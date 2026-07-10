Planning a Better, More Connected Future for Transit in Sonoma County

Sonoma County Transit (SCT), in partnership with the Sonoma County Transportation & Climate Authorities (SCTCA), Santa Rosa CityBus, and Petaluma Transit, has launched a comprehensive Strategic Transit Plan designed to guide transit improvements over the next five years. This effort will evaluate today’s transit network, engage the community, and create a roadmap for delivering a more reliable, accessible, and connected mobility system for riders across the county. This planning effort will happen from 2026 through early 2027, with a final plan anticipated in March 2027.

What This Project Will Do

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCT saw major drops in ridership and farebox revenue as a result of shifting travel patterns, resulting in significant operational challenges. While ridership is recovering consistently with regional trends, the SCT Strategic Transit Plan provides an opportunity for an in-depth look at what’s working and what improvements should be considered. Within this context, the Strategic Plan will:

Assess existing transit service across Sonoma County, including fixed-route, paratransit, and emerging mobility options.

Engage riders, residents, and stakeholders to understand community needs and priorities.

Identify gaps and opportunities to improve service coverage, frequency, accessibility, and regional connectivity.

Evaluate innovative mobility solutions such as micro transit and enhanced multimodal connections.

Develop an actionable five-year plan with recommended service improvements, infrastructure upgrades, and funding and policy strategies.

Community Engagement

Our community’s voice is central to shaping the future of transit. During the planning process, we will conduct stakeholder interviews, host public meetings and open houses, and hold a virtual evening workshop. Spanish-language interpretation and translated materials will be available at public meetings to support broader community participation. We will also conduct a community survey in English and Spanish, both electronically and in hard-copy format, encouraging transit riders and community members to provide their feedback.

Those who complete the survey will be entered into a raffle to win a $100 Visa gift card! Community and rider feedback will directly influence the needs analysis, service recommendations, and implementation priorities of the plan. TAKE THE SURVEY HERE

Timeline

The Strategic Transit Plan will be completed by March 2027 and will include:

A public presentation of findings

A Draft Strategic Transit Plan for public and partner review

A Final Strategic Transit Plan, including an executive summary and support materials

A workshop will be held on July 22, at La Luz Center from 5:30-7:00 PM – Click here to register