Praxis on Zoom – Betrayed: What Has Happened to America in the Past 18 Months?

FRIDAY, JULY 17 at 4:00 pm on Zoom

Tickets: $16 for Praxis members ($21 for non-members)

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IRA SHAPIRO – Betrayed: What Has Happened to America in the Past 18 Months?

Ira Shapiro is the co-editor and author with Anne Tam of Betrayed: America Didn’t Vote for This, published May 2026. The book is a report from several contributors who are offering both a damage assessment where we are and the importance or the 2026 midterm elections in November. An excerpt explains their goal: “We hope that our report will make it more comprehensible. The mid-term elections, less than six months away, provide a crucial opportunity for the American people to pass judgment on the Trump administration. We believe that our report is in the best American tradition of vigorous political debate. We call on the American people to elect a Congress that will hold this administration accountable for its abuses of power and its betrayal of the interests and hopes of the public. Our goal is an informed electorate that better understands how this administration has taken America down a dark and damaging road. Let us be unmistakably clear: America’s problems did not begin with Donald Trump. We are a quarter of the way through a century in which our country’s steep decline can be charted in striking contrast to China’s extraordinary rise.”

This is a conversation you do not want to miss!

Ira Shapiro is a lawyer, longtime senior Senate staffer, and former U.S. trade official. He served as general counsel in the Office of the United States Trade Representative and then as chief U.S. negotiator with Japan and Canada with the rank of ambassador. He is the author of a trilogy of narrative histories about the Senate, starting with The Last Great Senate: Courage and Statesmanship in Times of Crisis (2012), which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. Earlier, he was legislative council to Senator Gaylord Nelson, the founder of Earth Day.