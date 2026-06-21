Thunderpussy To Rock Sebastiani Theatre June 26

The critically acclaimed, all-woman, Seattle rock band, Thunderpussy, is making a rare Sonoma appearance at the Sebastiani Theatre on Friday, June 26. Known for their electrifying stage presence, Thunderpussy has shared stages and toured with rock heavyweights including Pearl Jam, BUSH, Alice in Chains, and more, earning a devoted following across North America. With a provocative tagline (“We play music, ride motorcycles, date girls, and lift heavy shit for a living.”) the band is part of the Sebastiani’s effort to introduce a wider range of touring artists and live music experiences to the historic theatre.

An “official” Thunderpussy pre-concert cider party is planned the night before the concert at Pomme Cider (531Broadway), and the band will take the stage for the Friday concert at 8 p.m., doors open at 7. For tickets, go to https://events.sebastianitheatre.com/