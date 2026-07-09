New Look at Local History with Seven Flags Over Sonoma – The Musical

Performances are on Saturday, July 11 and Saturday, July 18. Both are at 3 p.m., in Burlingame Hall, on the campus of the First Congregational Church of Sonoma, at 252 W. Spain Street. There is lots of free parking.

Local history buffs and entertainers George Webber and CW Bayer have announced their latest historically-themed performance-art piece, “Seven Flags Over Sonoma – the Musical.” During this 60-minute original production, each of the seven flags that claimed Sonoma will be described in specific detail, along with a comprehensive, insightful, and well-researched overview of the larger historical trends that brought each flag to our shores. George Webber reassures the public, “There will NOT be a test.”

“Seven Flags Over Sonoma — the Musical” is part history lecture, part sketch comedy, and part musical performance. In addition to lots of guffaws, yucks, and hardy-har-hars, there will be original live musical numbers acted and sung by George and CW, with CW on guitar.

These include Spanish explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo performing the song, “Why Did I Need to Conquer Once More?” That is followed by Sir Francis Drake delivering the sea chanty, “Take Me Back to Merry Old England.” Next, Doña Maria de la Concepción Arguello, in a guest star appearance by Cathy Webber, accompanies herself on ukulele and performs, “I Will Hear the Bell.” Finally, General Mariano Vallejo croons the patriotic ballad, “My Heart Remains Red, White and Blue”

Tickets are $20 for adults, children 15 and under are welcomed and free, and reservations are not required

George Webber and CW Bayer are local historians and actors who believe that “the ironies of history are hilarious.” They appear every week on Sonoma’s volunteer radio station KSVY, in the programs “Radio Theatre of the Wild West,” Sunday nights at 6 p.m., and “CW’s “Roots Music,” every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m..