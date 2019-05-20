KSVY puts the community into community radio

Posted on May 20, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Why don’t people know we’re here? That was the question addressed at the first KSVY community meeting at the Sonoma Woman’s Club on May 16.

KSVY 91.3 FM is not new to the area. Bob Taylor, the chief operator and only employee—though there are over 70 program hosts and volunteers—has been working at the station for over a decade trying to get the word out. First thing he wants you to know is KSVY is not public radio. It is a nonprofit, relying on sponsorships and memberships to cover expenses—not federal grants. That means community involvement and support is essential.

KSVY is the community radio station dedicated to educating listeners about what’s going on in the Sonoma Valley, and how residents of all ages can participate in the rich, diverse cultural scene.

The station proved itself as a critical public service during the 2017 fires that swept the valley. It was a reliable source of accurate information for those chaotic days when rumors ran rampant. Now the challenge is to maintain the station’s vitality.

The public meeting brought forth a wealth of ideas—everything from a billboard at the town’s entrance to a radio summer camp for kids. And the timing is right for making these ideas reality. Construction of a new broadcasting tower is complete in the works and will significantly increase the station’s coverage. Potentially thousands more will be able to tune into the eclectic music programs such as Sonic Discovery and the Dance Diva Show, listen to interviews with community figures, and watch local sports. KSVY is also a television station (SVTV on Comcast channel 27.)

More community meetings and input will follow, but volunteers are welcome and needed now. Share your ideas for getting the word out about KSVY, provide feedback on our programs, and if you work for a nonprofit, drop by Thursdays 4 – 6 p.m. or Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – noon to provide information for public service announcements. The station is located at 680 West Napa Street. Ksvy,org. 707.933.0808.

— Barbara Nelson, KSVY volunteer