Josette Brose-Eichar: Josette and Dave’s Excellent Vacation

I first began writing about LeFever-Mattson in 2021. My husband Dave and I began our amateur investigation of Ken and Stacy Mattson in about 2019. Others were afraid to join us, afraid Mr. Big Bucks Mattson would sue them. That changed at the end of 2021, when those that were not afraid, formed Wake Up Sonoma. Later, real investigative reporting began and, by now, everyone in the Sonoma Valley knows this twisted and convoluted tale.

Dave and I just returned from a fabulous vacation in Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende. We saw Frida and Diego’s house, Teotihuacan, murals, gorgeous architecture, parks and botanical gardens, and for 99-percent of the time I did not look at news, or my Facebook feed. We stayed in Airbnbs in quiet neighborhoods and walked everywhere.

As a board member of Wake Up Sonoma, I did read my e-mail and text messages each day, and therefore read the latest in the LeFever-Mattson saga. It seems Mr. LeFever had some doubts way back when about the alleged Ponzi-like activities of his dear business partner, Ken and Ken’s wife Stacy. He journaled his doubts and they are now being revealed to us. Yet, he waited for a very, very long time before he turned Ken in to the authorities. Here is a quote from the latest Phil Barber Press-Democrat article in the saga.

“LeFever did not put an end to Mattson’s sloppy bookkeeping and dubious transactions as the years went on. As he acknowledged in a 2019 journal post, both men had become “enormously wealthy” from their investments.”

Living in a time of fascist, unhinged lying, cheating and spinning, many have chosen the “la la la” method of hiding their heads in the sand while trying to remain sane. I have seemingly done the opposite. For this vacation, I decided to go “la la la” for two weeks, with only a thread of a tether to the real world, while Dave read the news online each day.

We took the long, yet very comfortable bus ride from San Miguel de Allende to Mexico City the day before our flight home. We checked into a hotel in the airport and were now without the escape of Netflix we had at the Airbnbs. I told Dave it was OK to click on CNN. I grabbed the glass of wine I brought from the bar and propped myself up with a bunch of pillows on the bed. The newscaster began talking about the Iran War and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. He then brought on a Republican Talking Head, who immediately began blaming Barack Obama for the war and the present situation. I turned to Dave and said, “Turn that BS off now”.

So between reading the BS-fest of Tim LeFever painting himself as some poor soul diligently trying to save his business from his corrupt business partner, and hearing some right wing idiot state that Barack Obama is responsible for the Trump war on Iran and the reason our fossil fuel guzzling is now in danger, I realized that I had turned off the never-ending flood of BS for two weeks. The two bits of BS I let in could have ruined it all, but “la la la,” I didn’t let it.