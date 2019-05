‘My Body, My Choice’

Posted on May 20, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In response to the recent Alabama ruling outlawing abortion, a ‘My Body My Choice’ rally on Sonoma Plaza braved the rain on Saturday.

The action was organized by SVHS sophomores Meg Jernigan, Ruby Eilert, Jovana Saldana, and Kayla Schmick.

Other classmates, parents and supporters joined in, holding signs and chanting at passing cars.