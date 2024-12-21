 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cartoonist Hilary Campbell Featured in New Book

December 21, 2024

Sonoma native Hilary Campbell, a cartoonist for the New Yorker magazine whose work is featured in each edition of the Sonoma Valley Sun, is one of the cartoonists featured in a new book just released by Penguin/Randomhouse. 

An exclusive sneak peek inside the creative minds of more than 50 New Yorker cartoonists, celebrating legends and newcomers alike with stunning photography and engaging profiles. This celebratory collection captures the brilliantly quirky personalities behind some of The New Yorker’s most iconic cartoons.

In the book Hilary notes: “”Even though I spend much of my day drawing and watching things develop on paper, I’ve always loved seeing others do the same. The drawing decisions made, subconsciously or consciously; the hesitancy of the pen; the mistakes and how they handle them.”

Hilary’s cartoons featured in the Sonoma Valley Sun can be seen HERE.

To order the book, CLICK HERE.

More from What's HappeningMore posts in What's Happening »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)