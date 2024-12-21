Cartoonist Hilary Campbell Featured in New Book

Sonoma native Hilary Campbell, a cartoonist for the New Yorker magazine whose work is featured in each edition of the Sonoma Valley Sun, is one of the cartoonists featured in a new book just released by Penguin/Randomhouse.

An exclusive sneak peek inside the creative minds of more than 50 New Yorker cartoonists, celebrating legends and newcomers alike with stunning photography and engaging profiles. This celebratory collection captures the brilliantly quirky personalities behind some of The New Yorker’s most iconic cartoons.

In the book Hilary notes: “”Even though I spend much of my day drawing and watching things develop on paper, I’ve always loved seeing others do the same. The drawing decisions made, subconsciously or consciously; the hesitancy of the pen; the mistakes and how they handle them.”

Hilary’s cartoons featured in the Sonoma Valley Sun can be seen HERE.

To order the book, CLICK HERE.