“Hands Off” Protest Draws Thousands to Sonoma Plaza

In what was one of the largest crowds filling the historic Sonoma Plaza to protest the policies and actions of the Trump Administration, thousands turned out to sing, display signs and listen to speakers objecting to the direction the GOP is taking the country.

Congressman Mike Thompson led off the speakers after being introduced by Lisa Storment of Wake Up Sonoma, one of the event organizers. He railed against what is happening in Washington, and thanked the crowd for showing up and displaying its opinion. He was followed by Rebecca Hermosillo, Sonoma County’s First District Supervisor, who spoke about the effects of Trump’s policies on the Latino community and the need for community wide support.

A union labor organizer spoke passionately about efforts by the Trump Administration to invalidate union organizing, and its effect on working people. He was followed by a student at Sonoma State University, who told of the disruption and difficulty of cutbacks and program eliminations. Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas thanked everyone for showing up, and vowed to help make Sonoma a safe community for everyone.

Music was provided by Bob Edmondson, who led the crowd in classic protest songs of the 60’s such as “This Land is Your Land.” After the remarks, the assembled crowd walked a block down Broadway and back.

The nation was filled with similar protests, as the backlash to the GOP policies builds. Over 1,000 such events were held today, drawing huge numbers of people.

Photos by David Bolling