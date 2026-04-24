Sonoma Conservatory of Dance Hosts Renowned Dancers

SCD Brings Alvin Ailey Dancers To Sonoma

Sonoma Conservatory of Dance (SCD), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing exceptional dance training and arts education to the Sonoma community, hosted on April 13 an exclusive workshop led by two dancers from the internationally acclaimed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

SCD welcomed company members Isaiah Day and Hannah Richardson, who presented a special workshop for Intermediate level dancers and above, that included the chance to learn steps from Alvin Ailey’s dance masterpiece Revelations. This rare opportunity offered students direct exposure to the artistry, technique and expressive modern dance legacy that Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is known for worldwide.

Founded in 1958 by choreographer Alvin Ailey, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is one of the most celebrated modern dance companies in the world, recognized for its powerful storytelling, cultural impact and commitment to celebrating the African American experience through dance. The company continues to tour internationally, inspiring generations of dancers and audiences alike.

In advance of the workshop, on April 11 SCD dancers also participated in a special field trip to Berkeley, for an inspiring performance during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s coast-to coast tour, giving students the experience of being moved by the company’s renowned artistry on stage.

The experience was made even more meaningful as several SCD dancers had had the opportunity to meet both guest artists following a performance last year.

“This is truly a dream come true,” said Artistic and Executive Director Patty O’Reilly, “I have been a devoted fan of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for decades. To now welcome company artists into our studio and offer this experience to our students is an incredible honor, and I am beyond excited for our dancers.”

The Sonoma Conservatory of Dance continues its mission of making high-quality dance education and transformative artistic experiences accessible to its students through community engagement, performance opportunities, and connections with world-class artists.

SCD students will appear onstage at the Sebastiani Theatre in “Por la Luz de la Luna,” on Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26. Doors open, at 12:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 1 p.m.. Tickets are available at www.sonomadance.org/tickets, and at the door.

Photo Credit: Cat Austin/Sonoma Conservatory of Dance.