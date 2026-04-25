Bob Edwards: Drone Over Sonoma

It happened in broad daylight on Good Friday afternoon. Two, maybe four hundred feet above First Street East in Sonoma.

A drone.

Yep. Hovering. Reconnoitering the Plaza?? Sure looked like it. Small. White. Silent. Ominous. Sun twinkled off its whirling propellers. It lingered, rocking to-and-fro, as if scanning the people below. It then darted swiftly over the corner by the Mission. A brief pause, then it lurched west, stopping mid-air high over General Vallejo sitting on his bench. It again tilted one way, then another, then . . . Zip! Up-Up-and-Away! . . . out of sight.

No way to tell who controlled it. Some kid on the Plaza? Police? ICE? Iranians!?

As a responsible citizen concerned whether The Authorities realized the consequences that could ensue if people flew drones over populated areas, your correspondent quickly checked for any drone rules, laws and regs.

And where to get me one of those really neat zippy little things.

Sure enough, in July of 2025, the City of Sonoma regulated drones in town. Thankfully (or not, depending on one’s affection for drones) much of the heavy lifting had been done by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the state and the county. Local ordinance tweaks were added. Those thinking of buying, operating or shooting down a drone should first take a month or so to read and memorize those drone laws and regs. It could be very uncomfortable to take one’s first drone quiz while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.

As readers might expect, penalties for violating drone laws include warnings, fines, really big fines, jail time, drone confiscation and maybe rocks thrown through their windows by irate neighbors. It is also possible – but very unlawful – that someone might shoot your drone out of the sky. Shooting down a drone can bring felony charges and up to 20 years in federal prison.

The good/bad news: Though kids under the age of sixteen cannot legally drive cars, they can fly drones. But only for recreational purposes; no side-hussle, Door-Dash stuff. And provided they – like all droners – take a drone-flying quiz (online) and follow all drone laws and regulations. Which is good, because studying that hard should help kids do better in school.

Being able to read also comes in handy for taking the California State Bar Exam, should they wish to pursue a legal career of (a) defending kids and their parents sued for drone-caused injuries and property damage, or (b) representing folks whose homes, cars, eyeballs, etc., have been damaged by drones.

When studying the regs, kids over the age of 16 will learn they can take a test to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate allowing them to fly “big”drones – those weighing 0.55 lb. (yes) or more – and for commercial purposes (i.e., making money). Really big drones are gasoline-powered or gas-electric hybrids and can fly much higher/faster/farther than the little battery-powered models. Some can carry bigger/neater/smellier stuff that would be so cool to drop on . . . you know . . . Or maybe . . .

No. Never mind. Forget that. Forget all that. Those of any age thinking of getting a drone – of any size for any reason – should first read the drone regs at www.FAA.gov, and Sonoma City ordinances, Chapter 7.42. Then maybe ask a lawyer to describe all the excitement that flying drones can bring to their lives.

Then Google, “Where can I buy drone liability insurance, and what does it cost?”