New Resource Now Available to Support Sonoma County Residents at Risk of Homelessness

The Keep People Housed – Sonoma County Homelessness Prevention Program was launched this week and is now open to help eligible residents facing housing insecurity.

This vital resource offers temporary financial assistance and services to those at high risk of homelessness or housing loss, addressing critical needs like back rent, move-in costs, rental assistance, utilities, and other housing-related expenses.

Eligible residents can apply online at www.keeppeoplehoused.orgwww.keeppeoplehoused.org. Select “Sonoma County” to begin the application process.

In-Person Assistance Office Hours

For those needing help with the application or guidance through the process, in-person office hours are available:

Thursday, December 19, 2024, and Every Thursday Thereafter

SOS Unity Kitchen

9:00 a.m. – Noon

9:00 a.m. – Noon La Luz Center, Sonoma

Regular office hours will begin in January (date and time TBD).

For additional assistance or questions, contact Emeliano at SonomaValleyPrevention@homefirstscc.org or call 707-244-1935.

Program Overview

The Keep People Housed program provides temporary support, including help with back rent, move-in costs, rental assistance, utilities, and other housing-related expenses. Priority is given to households at the highest risk of homelessness or housing loss, and participants must engage in housing-focused services for up to six months or more, depending on their needs.

Important Notes:

Expenses already covered by another financial assistance program are not eligible for support.

The program may not cover all expenses owed.

Urgent Legal Assistance

If you’ve received eviction court papers, contact Legal Aid of Sonoma County immediately for legal support: https://legalaidsc.org.

This program is an essential resource for Sonoma County residents in need, ensuring help reaches those most at risk. For more information, visit www.keeppeoplehoused.org.