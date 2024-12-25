City Offices Closed December 24, 2024 – January 1, 2025

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Sonoma City Offices will be closed from December 24, 2024, through January 1, 2025. Regular business hours will resume on January 2, 2025.

Public Works and Emergency Services

While City Offices are closed, minimal Public Works staff will remain available on non-holiday weekdays to address essential services. Additionally, as always, City staff will be ready to respond to emergencies during holidays or weekends.

Permit Center Holiday Schedule

The City of Sonoma Permit Center will be closed during the holiday period. During this time:

Inspection services will not be available via the online inspection portal.

Inspections will resume on the next business day, January 2, 2024.

Please note that the holiday closure may result in delays for inspection requests once services resume. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

For emergencies related to inspections, please contact Joseph Tignor at 707-732-1321.

Reporting Flooding or Hazards

To report non-emergency issues such as:

Localized flooding

Downed trees (not blocking roadways)

Other hazards within Sonoma city limits

Please call the Sonoma Police Department Non-Emergency Dispatch at 707-996-3601.