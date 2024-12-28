At 17″ So Far, Sonoma Is On Pace to Its Wettest Rainy Season

On average, the City of Sonoma receives 25-30 inches of rain each year. The rainy period of the year lasts for 7.8 months, from September 30 to May 23. Historically, the wettest month has been February, with over 5 inches, but this year Sonoma has already accumulated nearly 17 inches of rain, according to the gauge at Nathanson Creek and Second Street East.

As we enter the year 2025, we’re yet again in the middle of a rainy week, and although the forecast shows clearing weather on Monday, it will last only three or four days before some showers return.

The rain has caused some local flooding, but as the old adage says, “it’s been good weather for ducks.” We should add, “and not bad for Salmon” to the phrase; our creeks experienced a healthy spawning season, which speaks to the improved health of our riparian corridors and the overall health of San Francisco Bay.