America First Legal Foundation Sends Threatening Letters to CA Jurisdictions Over Defending Undocumented Immigrants

America First Legal Foundation, an organization led by Trump advisor Stephen Miller, has sent letter from its attorney to cities and counties with a record of defying federal immigration law.

Citing federal law, the letters accuse the jurisdictions of preparing to violate the law and threaten “consequences.”

In the letters it states, “The fact of the matter is that you and the other officials who support or enforce sanctuary laws policies, and regulations have a very personal stake in the matter – you each could face criminal prosecution and civil liability for your illegal acts.”

In an article in CalMatters, California State Senate leader Mike McGuire replied, “The previous Trump administration came at California before on a variety of legal fronts and the majority of the time, lost,” said McGuire, whose office did not receive a letter. “Mark my word, we’ll be prepared again.”

The topic of declaring a city or county as a “sanctuary” under California’s 2017 Sanctuary Law is in the news once again, in anticipation of the incoming Trump administration.

The letter from America First Legal Foundation concludes as follows: “As President Theodore Roosevelt said, “[n]o man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right; not asked as a favor. The American people have spoken through their representatives. Your jurisdiction’s sanctuary laws or policies therefore make a mockery of American democracy and demonstrate a shocking disrespect for the rule of law. For these reasons alone, you should abandon them. But no matter your views on our Union, the fact of the matter is that you and the other officials who support or enforce sanctuary laws, policies, and regulations have a very personal stake in the matter – you each could face criminal prosecution and civil liability for your illegal acts. We urge you to do the right thing, protect your citizens, and comply with federal law.”

