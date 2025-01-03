Good News/Bad News from PG&E

Does your home use both electricity and natural gas? If so, chances are you’ll not see much of change in your utility bill from PG&E.

Although residential electric rates will drop 4.3% come this January, residential gas rates will increase by 8.6%. PG&E explains that the colder weather and gas price increases are the reason.

Utility bills increased substantially during 2024, up as much as 23%. In response, many customers have lowered their thermostats and bundled up inside the house instead. Rates are not expected to stabilize until at least 2026, but even that expectation may change if international and national conditions in the energy sector change.

PG&E does offer some programs that can help lower utility costs, including their CARE and LIHEAP programs.