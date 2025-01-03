Three Organizations Unite for an Eight-Concert Series Celebrating Sonoma Valley

Music in Place, the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, and the Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation are excited to announce an inspiring eight-concert series curated by Dr. Aaron Lington, Artistic and Education Director of Music in Place.

The Sonoma Soirée Series ‘25 aims to raise awareness of each organization’s mission while inviting visitors and locals to enjoy first-class live music surrounded by the beauty, history and culture of Sonoma Valley.

Kicking off on January 25, 2025, the concert series will feature a lineup of talented musicians, from local favorites to renowned artists, in intimate concert settings covering a diversity of genres: Bluegrass, the music of Burt Bacharach, the Great American Songbook, the Latin side of Jazz, classical piano and a string quartet, and even some contemporary string Electronica. There will be something for everyone!

The concert venue will alternate between the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (551 Broadway in Sonoma) and the Villa in Bartholomew Park (1990 Castle Rd in Sonoma).

Each program will not only showcase exceptional music but also highlight the unique contributions of the three organizations dedicated to enhancing the cultural and artistic landscape of our community. Complimentary wine, produced by Bartholomew Estate Winery, will be provided at each program.

“Music in Place is thrilled to be joining with the Museum and the Bartholomew Foundation to bring this high-quality concert series to Sonoma,” says Rodman Marymor, President of Music in Place. “We are grateful to the Sonoma Tourism Improvement District for their underwriting support to help keep the ticket price affordable.”

Linda Keaton, Executive Director and Chief Curator at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, added, “We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Music in Place and the Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation. This collaboration is a great way to expand our audiences and broaden the arts and culture offerings in our community.”

Anna Pope, Co-Trustee of the Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation, emphasized the importance of collaboration among Sonoma Valley’s non-profit organizations to maximize community engagement. “With its beautiful acoustics, The Villa in Bartholomew Park is the perfect place to enjoy hearing these amazing artists. By participating in this exciting collaboration, we hope to raise awareness of the Foundation’s role in the stewardship of Bartholomew Park, and to inspire a deeper appreciation for its impact on our community.”

Tickets for the concert series are available at https://tinyurl.com/SoireeSeries2025.

Full Series Schedule:

January 25 @ The Villa | Mission Blue | Traditional bluegrass

February 8 @ SVMA | Frederick Hodges | Classic American

February 22 @ The Villa | Larry Dunlap & Nicholas Bearde | The music of Burt Bacharach

March 8 @ SVMA | Howard Paul & Matt Rollings | The Latin side of jazz

March 22 @ The Villa | Audrey Vardenega* | Classical piano

April 12 @ SVMA | Clairdee & Ken French | Great American Songbook

April 26 @ Matt Szemela & Alex Kelly | Bach to electronics on violin and cello

May 10 @ The Villa | Emerging artists* | String quartet

* with Valley of the Moon Music Festival

For more information about the concert series, visit www.musicinplace.org. To learn more about sponsoring the series, contact Music in Place.