Attend the 2025 State of the Valley – A Chamber of Commerce Event

The Public is invited to attend the 2025 State of the Valley, to be held on Thursday January 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma.

The event will feature a 2024 Overview and 2025 Goals & Vision Presentations by:

United States Congressman Mike Thompson (via Video)

Sonoma County Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo and former Supervisor Susan Gorin

2025 City of Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas and former Mayor John Gurney

Additional Presentations:

Chamber “Business of the Year” & “Nonprofit of the Year” Awards

***Due to limited space, Registration is Required. Registration fee of $10 per guest helps Sonoma Chamber offset the costs of producing this event.