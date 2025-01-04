 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Attend the 2025 State of the Valley – A Chamber of Commerce Event

January 4, 2025

The Public is invited to attend the 2025 State of the Valley, to be held on Thursday January 9 from 5:00  p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma.

The event will feature a 2024 Overview and 2025 Goals & Vision Presentations by:

United States Congressman Mike Thompson (via Video)
Sonoma County Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo and former Supervisor Susan Gorin
2025 City of Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas and former Mayor John Gurney

Additional Presentations:

Chamber “Business of the Year” & “Nonprofit of the Year” Awards

***Due to limited space, Registration is Required. Registration fee of $10 per guest helps Sonoma Chamber offset the costs of producing this event.

Register (in advance, please) here

