New California Laws In 2025 Affecting Landlords and Tenants

A number of new California laws covering landlords and tenants go into effect this year, ranging from fees that can be charged to tenants, tightened security deposit rules, and tenant applications.

AB 2493 – Tightens Rules for Application Fee Screening

This new law authorizes a landlord or their agent to charge an application screening fee only if the landlord or their agent, at the time the application screening fee is collected, offers an application screening process, as specified. This bill would also prohibit a landlord or their agent from charging an applicant an application screening fee when they know or should have known that no rental unit is available at that time or will be available within a reasonable period of time.

AB 2347 – Alters Rules for Eviction

This law extends the time in which a defendant, in a summary proceeding for obtaining possession of real property, must file a response from 5 to 10 days, excluding specified days, after the complaint is served on the defendant.

AB 2801 – Changes in Security Deposit Rules

This law limits claims against the tenant or the security for materials or supplies and for work performed by a contractor, the landlord, or the landlord’s employee to the amount necessary to restore the premises back to the condition it was in at the inception of the tenancy, exclusive of ordinary wear and tear. It also prohibits a landlord from requiring a tenant to pay for, or asserting a claim against the tenant or the security for, professional carpet cleaning or other professional cleaning services, unless reasonably necessary to return the premises to the condition that it was in at the inception of the tenancy, exclusive of ordinary wear and tear.

The law also prohibits the landlord from using the security deposit for deductions for repairs or cleanings that are not identified in the required itemized statement of conditions, if an initial inspection is conducted and, at the time of inspection, the premises do not contain tenant possessions that prevent the landlord from identifying repairs or cleanings due to the presence of those possessions.

This law requires, for tenancies that begin on or after July 1, 2025, a landlord to take photographs of the unit immediately before, or at the inception of, the tenancy. The bill would also require, beginning April 1, 2025, the landlord to take photographs of the unit within a reasonable time after possession of the unit is returned to the landlord, but prior to any repairs or cleanings for which the landlord will make deduction from or claim against the security deposit, as described, and within a reasonable time after such repairs or cleanings are completed. The law additionally requires the landlord to provide, as described, these photographs along with and at the same time the itemized statement is sent, along with a written explanation of the cost of the allowable repairs or cleanings. The law prohibits the landlord from making a claim against the tenant or the security if the landlord, in bad faith, fails to comply with these itemized statement requirements.

SB 611 – Elimination of Fee to Tenant for Serving a Notice of Eviction

This law prohibits a landlord or its agent from charging a tenant a fee for serving, posting, or otherwise delivering any notice.