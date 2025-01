Rebecca Hermosillo Takes the Oath of Office As County Supervisor

Rebecca Hermosillo took her oath office this week as First District Supervisor of the County of Sonoma.

The oath was administered by her mother. Hermosillo is the first Latina to occupy a Supervisor’s seat; a Valley native, she previously worked in the office of Congressman Mike Thompson. In other actions, Lynda Hopkins was selected to be Chair of Board of Supervisors for the coming year.

Photo: Jak Wonderly/County of Sonoma