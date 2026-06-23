Nomination Period Opens July 13 for Sonoma City Council Candidates

The nomination period for candidates seeking election to the Sonoma City Council will open on Monday, July 13, 2026, and close on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The November 3, 2026, election will be the City of Sonoma’s first City Council election conducted under the City’s new district-based election system. Under this system, voters elect councilmembers who reside within and represent specific geographic districts.

In 2026, voters in Districts 1, 3, and 5 will elect City Council representatives. Districts 2 and 4 will hold elections in 2028.

Individuals interested in running for City Council must be registered voters residing within the district they seek to represent at the time nomination papers are issued. Prospective candidates should contact the City Clerk’s Office to schedule an appointment to obtain nomination materials and review filing requirements.

Residents and prospective candidates can use the City’s online District Finder, interactive maps, and downloadable district maps to determine their district and learn when their district will vote.

To schedule a candidate appointment, call (707) 933-2216 or email [email protected].

Additional information is available at: