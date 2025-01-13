Small Is Beautiful Film About SDC to be Shown Sunday, January 19 at 2 PM

Shir Shalom and First Congregational Church will be showing the award-winning film, Small is Beautiful, describing in words and pictures the horrific possibilities for over-development at the Sonoma Developmental Center.

It is open to the public and free. Members of the Sonoma Valley Next 100 team will be there to discuss the situation at SDC and the filmmaker, Carolyn M. Scott, will also be there.

The movie will be shown on Sunday, January 19 at 2 PM at the joint Shir Shalom and FCC building at 252 W. Spain Street. There will be no fee but donations to Sonoma Valley Next 100 will be accepted.

SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL explores the challenges facing a small rural community waging a fierce battle against a massive development project threatening to engulf a wildlife sanctuary and a community’s way of life.

California’s relentless urbanization takes center stage in this compelling documentary. A massive luxury development is planned in a high-fire risk zone and on top of a crucial wildlife corridor threatening to destroy it and biodiversity in this region.

