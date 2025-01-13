Transition to District-Based City Council elections on the City’s Agenda for Jan. 15th

In response to their fears that the city will be sued by an attorney focusing on implementation of California’s Rights Act, Sonoma’s City Council is moving ahead with studies and discussion about transitioning from the current At-Large system to a District-Based methodology. One public meeting has already been held, and this is the second.

The January 15, 2025, meeting will focus on three key topics related to the transition:

1. Recap of the First Public Meeting: A summary of the initial public meeting held on December 18, 2024, which included a “Redistricting 101” presentation to provide an overview of the process.

2. Discussion on Election Structure: A discussion and potential direction from the City Council regarding the structure of the district-based elections, including the number of districts the City should create, either four or five.

3. Launch of the Public Mapping Tool: An introduction and demonstration of the public mapping tool, designed to facilitate community input on redistricting by allowing residents to propose and submit their own district maps.

To view the entire agenda packet, CLICK HERE