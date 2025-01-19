Hundreds Turn Out at Sonoma City Hall for March

The Sonoma Plaza was filled with activity on Saturday as hundreds of people showed up at a rally and march sponsored by Wake Up Sonoma in support of human rights and to protest anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-immigrant policies of the incoming Trump administration, support reproductive rights, and free speech.

Carry signs and displaying unity, the peaceful crowd listened to speakers then walked down Broadway.

Wake Up Sonoma is a local non-profit that advocates for civic and corporate transparency, to foster diversity, support the local community, and to promote democracy by encouraging citizens to be informed, connected and engaged.

