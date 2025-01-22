California Attorney General Bonta Sues Trump Administration Over Unconstitutional Birthright Citizenship Order

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s unconstitutional executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship.

Under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, all children born on U.S. soil are automatically granted U.S. citizenship and the rights and privileges that come with it.

In 1898, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed this right in a case brought by Wong Kim Ark, a San Francisco-born, Chinese-American man who had been denied his re-entry rights after a trip abroad. In today’s lawsuit, 18 state attorneys general – led by California, New Jersey, and Massachusetts – argue that President Trump’s unprecedented executive order violates the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and should be immediately blocked from going into effect while litigation proceeds.

Click here to read the entirety of Bonta’s lawsuit.