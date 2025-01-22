Sweetwater Spectrum Residents to Send Gourmet Dog Treats to Survivors of Palisades Fires

Sonoma based organization Sweetwater Spectrum is donating dog treats to the survivors of the Palisades Fires in Southern California. These special treats are being made by the Sweetwater residents. Residents are baking the three-ingredient, vet approved dog treats. Dog treat bags have previously been donated to the Pets Lifeline Pantry in collaboration with Pets Lifeline. Sweetwater Spectrum is now expanding this project to support the needs of displaced pets impacted by the Palisades Fires. In collaboration with the Sonoma Community Center, who will pick up the treats on Friday, January 24th to be distributed to the Humane Society and other pet shelters in Southern California.

Sweetwater Spectrum is an innovative, community-based, long-term housing option for adults with autism or similar intellectual/developmental disabilities. Sweetwater Spectrum encourages active resident involvement in their home, household, neighborhood, and surrounding communities. It has an open campus, encouraging community involvement while ensuring residents safety, security, and special adaptations. Residents participate in the broader community as volunteers, community participants, employees, students, advocates, performers, athletes, and artists. At the same time, members of the Sonoma community help encourage life with purpose through the involvement of volunteers, staff, visitors, friends, and family, creating active integration on the campus.

For more information on these organizations, please visit sweetwaterspectrum.org